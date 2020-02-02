Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Sunday, Feb. 2
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — 8:00a machine groomed 12-25 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9:30a-8p Thu-Fri: 9:30ap-10p Sat: 8:30-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mt Southington — 7:49p machine groomed 24-36 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat 8:30a-10p Sun 8:30a-8p
Powder Ridge — 8:31a machine groomed 24-36 base 13 of 19 trails 68% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed/Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Ski Sundown — 5:42a machine groomed 30-40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
|Maine
Big Squaw — Reopen 2/6 machine groomed 6-20 base Thu, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Bigrock Mountain — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 18-30 base Wed-Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun
Black Mtn — Reopen 2/7 machine groomed 15-15 base Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Camden Snow Bowl — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 24-36 base sm Wed-Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun
Hermon Mountain — Reopen 2/4 machine groomed 15-30 base sm Tue-Fri: 3p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun
Lost Valley — 9:03a machine groomed 10-24 base 18 of 31 trails 58% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon, Tue, Thu: 3p-8pWed: 1p-8p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-5pSun: 9a-4p
Mt Abram — Reopen 2/6 machine groomed 10-33 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Shawnee Peak — 4:09p machine groomed 24-34 base 27 of 42 trails 64% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;
Sugarloaf — 2:09p loose granular machine groomed 24-30 base 104 of 162 trails 64% open, 44 miles, 474 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p
Sunday River — 6:51a machine groomed 20-28 base 108 of 135 trails 80% open, 44 miles, 647 acres, 18 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p
Titcomb Mountain — 7:21a machine groomed 12-12 base 7 of 17 trails 41% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue, Thu: 3p-6p Wed: 3p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Thu
AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — 7:59a loose granular machine groomed 11-18 base 33 of 36 trails, 93 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p
Carters Bethel XC — 9:04a machine groomed 14-18 base 15 of 22 trails 9 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p Sat/Sun 9-5
Pineland Farms XC — 9:00p hard packed 4-4 base 3 of 12 trails
Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p
Quarry Road XC — No Recent Information loose granular machine groomed 4-18 base 9 of 20 trails, 2 miles
Rangeley Lakes XC — 4:07a loose granular machine groomed 5-8 base 19 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — 11:01p machine groomed 10-40 base 29 of 39 trails 74% open, 158 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p, 5p-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Blandford — 6:29a machine groomed 18-24 base 8 of 29 trails, 28% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon: 9a-9pWed: 9a-9pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9pSun: 9a-4p Open Wed, Fri-Mon
Blue Hills Boston — 12:31p machine groomed 24-24 base 4 of 15 trails 27% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9pThu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p
Bousquet — 7:44p machine groomed 10-20 base 18 of 23 trails, 78% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p
Bradford — 6:07p frozen granular machine groomed 14-20 base 11 of 15 trails 73% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 8:30a-4:30p, 5p-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Catamount — 5:30a machine groomed 14-32 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 9 miles, 110 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Wed: 3p-8p Fri/Sat. 3p-9p
Jiminy Peak — 5:27a machine groomed 16-45 base 32 of 45 trails 71% open, 11 miles, 153 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Nashoba Valley — 8:14a machine groomed 12-24 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 49 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Otis Ridge — Reopen 2/5 6-20 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun
Ski Butternut — 7:45a machine groomed 24-32 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p
Ski Ward — 6:46a machine groomed 6-36 base 8 of 9 trails, 89% open 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Feb 17-21: 9a-9p
Wachusett — 6:22a machine groomed 38-42 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 90 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-10p Feb 17-21: 7:30a-10p
Canterbury Farm XC — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 4-9 base 12 of 12 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Notchview Reservation XC — 9:27a frozen granular machine groomed 1-6 base 5 of 24 trails, 4 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
Weston Ski Track XC — 6:04p machine groomed 6-24 base 1 of 6 trails 1 mile sm Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p
|New Hampshire
Arrowhead — Reopen 2/7 machine groomed 3-12 base Fri: 6p-9p Sat: 10a-4p/6p-9p Sun: 10a-4p Open: Fri-Sun
Attitash — 6:16a machine groomed 24-40 base 59 of 68 trails, 87% open 20 miles, 248 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Black Mountain — 8:56a machine groomed 24-30 base 25 of 45 trails 56% open, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bretton Woods — 1:05p machine groomed 16-24 base 63 of 63 trails 91% open, 31 miles, 425 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p
Cannon Mountain — 6:24a machine groomed 15-30 base 63 of 97 trails 65% open, 16 miles, 195 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Cranmore — 6:02a machine groomed 17-26 base 48 of 57 trails, 84% open 13 miles, 156 acres, 8 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Crotched Mountain — 7:08a machine groomed 24-50 base 25 of 25 trails 96% open, 100 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-1a Sun 9a-5p
Dartmouth Skiway — 6:09a machine groomed 12-24 base 12 of 22 trails 55% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gunstock — 8:16a machine groomed 24-34 base 40 of 48 trails, 90% open 187 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Thu: 9a-8p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p
King Pine — 7:04a machine groomed 12-30 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30-4p
Loon Mountain — 1:17p machine groomed 24-36 base 52 of 61 trails 85% open, 23 miles, 329 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
McIntyre Ski Area — 12:35p machine groomed 12-48 base 4 of 9 trails 44% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-6p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p
Mount Sunapee — 12:38p machine groomed 30-30 base 54 of 66 trails 88% open, 204 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pats Peak — 2:58p machine groomed 12-30 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-9p Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Ragged Mountain — 6:21a machine groomed 14-20 base 31 of 57 trails 54% open, 150 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Tenney Mountain — Operating, no details
Waterville Valley — 4:41p packed powder machine groomed 15-30 base 58 of 62 trails 79% open, 240 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p
Whaleback — Reopen 2/4 machine groomed 2-12 base 9 of 30 trails 30% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Tue/Wed: 2p-7p Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun
Wildcat — 6:37a machine groomed 28-40 base 40 of 48 trails, 83% open 14 miles, 208 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Bear Notch Ski Touring — 6:57a packed powder machine groomed 8-10 base 11 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Bretton Woods XC — 8:23a machine groomed 4-8 base 30 of 57 trails 35 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Dartmouth XC — 9:10a icy machine groomed 1-8 base 3 of 15 trails 16 miles Tue-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun
Franconia XC — 9:17a hard packed machine groomed 1-3 base 4 of 21 trails, 4 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Great Glen Trails XC — 6:41a machine groomed 15-22 base 28 of 36 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Jackson XC — 5:56a machine groomed 2-8 base 24 of 59 trails, 22 miles
Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
Mt Washington Valley XC — 8:23a frozen granular machine groomed 4-8 base 18 of 31 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Nordic Skier XC — 8:15a machine groomed 1-5 base 2 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-5:30p Sat: 9a-5:30p Sun: 9a-5p
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — 12:41p machine groomed 18-48 base 5 of 13 trails 38% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p
Mountain Creek — 6:58a machine groomed 24-36 base 41 of 46 trails 89% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
|New York
Belleayre — 3:53p machine groomed 12-24 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Brantling Ski Slopes — 5:59a variable machine groomed 12-12 base 4 of 9 trails 44% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9pFri: 4p-10p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-5p
Bristol Mountain — 4:03p machine groomed 12-40 base 32 of 38 trails 84% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Buffalo Ski Club — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 12-30 base 39% open
Wed-Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Open Wed-Sun
Dry Hill — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 6-40 base Wed-Fri: 5p-10p Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun
Four Seasons — Reopen 2/6 1 new machine groomed 12-24 base Thu/Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun
Gore Mountain — 4:13p packed powder machine groomed 9-20 base 59 of 110 trails 77% open, 23 miles, 272 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p
Greek Peak — 7:31p machine groomed 14-42 base 28 of 56 trails 50% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Holiday Mountain — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 10-48 base Tue-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun
Holiday Valley — 3:27p 4 new machine groomed 24-61 base 56 of 60 trails, 93% open, 34 miles, 290 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
HoliMont — 8:05a machine groomed 27-57 base 44 of 55 trails, 80% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p Open Mon-Fri
Hunter Mountain — 9:30a packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 206 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Kissing Bridge — Reopen 2/4 machine groomed 6-56 base 10 of 40 trails 25% open, 2 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p Thu-Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p Open Tue-Sun
Labrador Mountain — 8:32a machine groomed 14-46 base 12 of 23 trails 52% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Maple Ski Ridge — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 1-24 base sm Wed-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun
McCauley — 8:42a machine groomed 12-36 base 20 of 23 trails, 87% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon
Mount Peter — 7:31p machine groomed 24-60 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Thu: 10a-8:30pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p
Oak Mountain — Reopen 2/7 machine groomed 18-34 base Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Peek n Peak — 7:11p packed powder machine groomed 12-36 base 22 of 26 trails 85% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Plattekill — Reopen 2/7 machine groomed 12-20 base sm Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun
Royal Mountain — Reopen 2/8 15-30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Snow Ridge — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 12-24 base Wed: 10a-4p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun
Song Mountain — Reopen 2/4 machine groomed 14-46 base Tue-Thu: 10a-9pFri: 10a-12a Sat: 9a-6pSun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue-Sun
Swain — 4:30p machine groomed 12-38 base 16 of 35 trails, 46% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Feb 2: 9a-6p
Thunder Ridge — 4:40p machine groomed 18-36 base 13 of 22 trails 59% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p
Titus Mountain — 3:02p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 20-26 base 20 of 50 trails, 40% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p
Toggenburg — 3:27p machine groomed 10-52 base 17 of 25 trails 68% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon: 2p-9pTue-Thu:10a-9pFri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p
West Mountain — 11:22a machine groomed 20-40 base 22 of 31 trails 70% open, 4 miles, 85 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon: 3p-9pTue-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p
Whiteface — 12:49p packed powder machine groomed 18-30 base 75 of 87 trails 79% open, 18 miles, 220 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p
Willard Mountain — Reopen 2/4 machine groomed 12-20 base Tue/Wed: 4p-9pThu: 12p-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Tue-Sun
Windham Mountain — 2:27p packed powder machine groomed 12-26 base 39 of 54 trails 72% open, 248 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p
Woods Valley — Reopen 2/5 machine groomed 18-36 base Wed-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun
Cascade XC — 7:56a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 7-7 base 5 of 8 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:22a machine groomed 6-12 base 34 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gore Mountain XC — No Recent Information machine groomed 5-16 base 10 of 12 trails, 2 miles Mon-Fri: 12p-8p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-8p
Lapland Lake XC — 6:57a machine groomed 4-8 base 15 of 17 trails 20 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Olympic Sports Complex XC — 6:21a hard packed machine groomed 1-10 base 17 of 18 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Osceola Tug Hill XC — 5:38a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 5-9 base 18 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — 7:21a packed powder machine groomed 20-36 base 22 of 23 trails 96% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Big Boulder — 8:13p machine groomed 12-48 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9pFri: 3p-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p
Blue Knob — 3:44p machine groomed 26-30 base 10 of 34 trails 29% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Blue Mountain — 7:04a machine groomed 30-48 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 15 miles, 164 acres, 13 of 16 lifts, Mon -Wed: 9a-9p Thu- Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p
Camelback — 10:42p packed powder 36-50 base 36 of 38 trails 92% open, 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p
Elk Mountain — 7:39a machine groomed 12-40 base 19 of 27 trails 70% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 8:30a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-7:30p
Hidden Valley — 1:40p machine groomed 18-24 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-4:30p Wed-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat: 9a-9:30pSun: 9a-7p
Jack Frost — 8:13p variable machine groomed 24-36 base 20 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Liberty Mountain — 7:33a machine groomed 12-48 base 15 of 16 trails 94% open, 90 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
Montage Mountain — 1:46p machine groomed 12-12 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Mount Pleasant — 1:53p machine groomed 8-15 base 2 of 10 trails 20% open, 1 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p Fri: 11a-10p Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p
Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Reopen 2/7 machine groomed 28-28 base Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Open Fri-Sun
Roundtop — 6:10a machine groomed 17-20 base 17 of 19 trails, 89% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
Seven Springs — 2:02p machine groomed 26-38 base 29 of 33 trails 88% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9pThu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Shawnee Mountain — 3:56p 1 new machine groomed 24-36 base 23 of 23 trails, 95% open, 122 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p
Ski Big Bear — 8:48p machine groomed 18-30 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 9a-7p Open Thu-Mon
Ski Sawmill — 2:05p machine groomed 12-24 base 9 of 13 trails 69% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 1p-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Tue
Spring Mountain — 7:27p machine groomed 28-54 base 6 of 8 trails 85% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3:30-9p Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p
Tussey Mountain — 2:10p machine groomed 10-20 base 6 of 7 trails 86% open, 2 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p
Whitetail — 5:43a packed powder machine groomed 26-30 base 17 of 25 trails 68% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
|Rhode Island
Yawgoo Valley — 7:46a machine groomed 8-36 base 8 of 12 trails 67% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 2p-8p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — 12:36p packed powder machine groomed 20-30 base 69 of 71 trails 96% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain — 6:52a machine groomed 26-42 base 43 of 47 trails 91% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain — 6:54a machine groomed 12-24 base 38 of 50 trails 76% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p
Jay Peak — 6:06a machine groomed 35-45 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington — 2:18p machine groomed 24-28 base 137 of 155 trails 88% open, 66 miles, 640 acres, 21 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen — 5:58a packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 52 of 52 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Magic Mountain — Reopen 2/6 machine groomed 6-22 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Middlebury Snow Bowl — 6:35a packed powder machine groomed 24-36 base 11 of 17 trails, 65% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow — 6:40a machine groomed 12-18 base 67 of 87 trails 77% open, 30 miles, 413 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain — 6:49a machine groomed 30-32 base 96 of 121 trails 79% open, 37 miles, 535 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico — 2:19p machine groomed 24-28 base 55 of 58 trails, 95% open 18 miles, 259 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Ski Quechee — Reopen 2/7 machine groomed 18-32 base sm Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Smugglers Notch — 4:29p packed powder machine groomed 14-50 base 73 of 78 trails 94% open, 280 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe — 6:27a packed powder machine groomed 36-60 base 112 of 116 trails, 97% open 39 miles, 468 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain — 3:16p machine groomed 18-18 base 85 of 99 trails 86% open, 603 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush — 6:15a machine groomed 12-40 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six — 8:04a machine groomed 22-37 base 13 of 24 trails 70% open, 9 miles, 78 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Blueberry Lake XC — 8:27a machine groomed 3-6 base 11 of 11 trails 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Timber Creek XC — 3:36p machine groomed 5-10 base 12 of 25 trails 8 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Viking Nordic XC — No Recent Information variable machine groomed 1-4 base 22 of 22 trails Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Tue
Wild Wings XC — 7:59a machine groomed 4-8 base 3 of 10 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Woodstock XC — 9:01a machine groomed 3-6 base 22 of 43 trails 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
|SOUTHEAST
|Maryland
Wisp — 9:24a machine groomed 27-27 base 24 of 34 trails, 71% open 10 of 16 lifts, Mon: 9a-5p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-5p
|North Carolina
Appalachian Ski — 5:17a packed powder machine groomed 42-60 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p
Beech Mountain — 9:34a packed powder machine groomed 44-80 base 15 of 16 trails 94% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Cataloochee — 6:11a machine groomed 50-78 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Sapphire Valley — Reopen 2/7 machine groomed 29-68 base Fri: 12p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Open Fri-Sun
Sugar Mountain — 8:21p packed powder machine groomed 46-87 base 13 of 21 trails 65% open, 4 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p
Wolf Ridge — 3:24p machine groomed 16-36 base 7 of 17 trails 41% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p
|Tennessee
Ober Gatlinburg — 2:14p wet granular machine groomed 23-43 base 6 of 10 trails 60% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 12p-10pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-7p
|Virginia
Bryce Resort — 2:18p variable machine groomed 48-48 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-5pWed-Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p
Massanutten — 7:35a machine groomed 34-34 base 9 of 14 trails 64% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Tue: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p
The Homestead — Reopen 2/6 machine groomed 20-32 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a:4:30p Open Thu-Sun
Wintergreen — 7:11a machine groomed 30-34 base 17 of 26 trails 65% open, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon 9a-5p Tues/Thu: 9a-8pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p
|West Virginia
Canaan Valley — 6:41a 4 new machine groomed 15-30 base 21 of 47 trails, 45% open, 4 miles, 25 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p
Snowshoe Mountain — 6:44a 3 new machine groomed 45-45 base 50 of 60 trails, 82% open, 179 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Winterplace — 2:41p machine groomed 28-44 base 23 of 27 trails 85% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
White Grass XC — 8:19a 4 new powder machine groomed 1-3 base 44 of 45 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p
