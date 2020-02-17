LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Monday, Feb. 17 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — 7:59a machine groomed 12-25 base 21 of 26 trails 81% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9:30a-8p Thu-Fri: 9:30ap-10p Sat: 8:30-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mt Southington — 6:45p machine groomed 31-42 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat 8:30a-10p Sun 8:30a-8p Feb 15-18: 8:30p-10p

Powder Ridge — 8:34a machine groomed 24-34 base 9 of 19 trails 47% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed/Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p Feb 17/18: 9a-9p

Ski Sundown — 5:05a machine groomed 24-30 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p

Maine

AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — 8:10a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 17-24 base 37 of 38 trails, 97 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p

Baker Mountain — Operating, no details Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun Feb 17: 9a-4p

Big Squaw — 4:09a packed powder machine groomed 6-20 base 29 of 29 trails 100% open, 3 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 13-23: 9a-4pOpen Thu-Sun

Bigrock Mountain — 4:11p packed powder machine groomed 18-30 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17/18: 9a-4p Feb 19-21: 9a-8pOpen Wed-Sun

Black Mtn — 4:41a machine groomed 15-15 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-20: 9a-4pOpen Fri-Sun

Camden Snow Bowl — 3:08p packed powder machine groomed 26-38 base 19 of 26 trails 73% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-23: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Carters Bethel XC — 8:27a powder machine groomed 18-21 base 25 of 22 trails 19 miles Mon-Friday 10a-4p Sat/Sun 9a-5p

Hermon Mountain — 7:00p machine groomed 15-30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon-Sat: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-22: 9a-9p

Lost Valley — 7:21a machine groomed 13-24 base 21 of 31 trails 68% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 3p-8pThu: 12p-8pFri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-5pSun: 9a-4p Feb 17-19: 9a-4pFeb 20: 9a-8pFeb 21: 9a-5p

Mt Abram — 10:03p packed powder machine groomed 20-39 base 53 of 54 trails 99% open, 36 miles, 233 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Pineland Farms XC — 10:55p frozen granular machine groomed 3-6 base 10 of 12 trails

Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p

Rangeley Lakes XC — 4:17p packed powder machine groomed 8-12 base 45 of 45 trails 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Shawnee Peak — 5:02p machine groomed 26-36 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-9p Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;

Sugarloaf — 2:09p packed powder machine groomed 28-34 base 149 of 162 trails 92% open, 59 miles, 1093 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p

Sunday River — 6:53a machine groomed 26-32 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 55 miles, 870 acres, 18 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p Feb 17-22: 9a-8p

Titcomb Mountain — 10:46a variable machine groomed 12-24 base 9 of 17 trails 53% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue, Thu: 3p-6p Wed: 3p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Thu

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — 8:38a machine groomed 10-40 base 29 of 39 trails 74% open, 158 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p, 5p-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Blandford — Reopen 2/19 machine groomed 18-24 base 10 of 29 trails 34% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon: 9a-9pWed: 9a-9pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed, Fri-Mon

Blue Hills Boston — 8:00a machine groomed 24-24 base 6 of 15 trails 40% open, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 1p-9pThu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Feb 17-21: 8a-8p

Bousquet — 8:52p machine groomed 15-30 base 21 of 23 trails, 91% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p

Bradford — 6:11p machine groomed 14-20 base 14 of 15 trails, 93% open 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 8:30a-4:30p, 5p-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p

Canterbury Farm XC — 7:17a packed powder machine groomed 4-8 base 12 of 12 trails 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Catamount — 4:59p loose granular machine groomed 18-36 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 10 miles, 126 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4pWed: 9a-8p Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9pSun: 8:30a-4p

Jiminy Peak — 6:23a machine groomed 18-47 base 43 of 45 trails 96% open, 13 miles, 163 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p 8:30a-10p

Nashoba Valley — 8:21a machine groomed 12-24 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 49 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Notchview Reservation XC — 10:53a loose granular machine groomed 5-14 base 24 of 24 trails, 6 miles

Otis Ridge — 10:15p machine groomed 6-20 base 7 of 11 trails 64% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Feb 17-21: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun

Ski Butternut — 7:19a machine groomed 28-36 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p Feb 17-21: 8:15a-4p

Ski Ward — 7:12a machine groomed 6-36 base 9 of 9 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Feb 17-21: 9a-9p

Wachusett — 7:35a machine groomed 41-44 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 90 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-10p Feb 17-21: 7:30a-10p

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Reopen 2/20 6-15 base Fri: 6p-9p Sat: 10a-4p/6p-9p Sun: 10a-4p Open: Fri-Sun

Attitash — 6:40a machine groomed 24-40 base 68 of 68 trails 100% open, 23 miles, 319 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bear Notch Ski Touring — 12:53p packed powder machine groomed 8-10 base 11 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Black Mountain — 8:36a packed powder machine groomed 24-30 base 40 of 45 trails 89% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Bretton Woods — 1:41p machine groomed 16-24 base 63 of 63 trails 100% open, 35 miles, 467 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p Feb 15-22: 8a-8p

Bretton Woods XC — 8:20a 1 new machine groomed 6-14 base 47 of 57 trails, 50 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Cannon Mountain — 6:24a machine groomed 30-65 base 95 of 97 trails 98% open, 24 miles, 279 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Cranmore — 8:28a machine groomed 19-28 base 55 of 57 trails, 96% open 13 miles, 168 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 17: 8:30a-8p

Crotched Mountain — 7:13a machine groomed 28-54 base 25 of 25 trails 100% open, 93 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-1a Sun 9a-5p

Dartmouth Skiway — 6:40a machine groomed 12-24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Dartmouth XC — 9:19a machine groomed 1-8 base 5 of 15 trails 16 miles Tue-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun

Dexters Inn XC — 7:25a packed powder machine groomed 4-6 base 3 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Franconia XC — 8:52a packed powder 4-9 base 19 of 21 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Great Glen Trails XC — 5:49a machine groomed 16-22 base 28 of 36 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p

Gunstock — 8:54p machine groomed 26-36 base 46 of 48 trails, 98% open 205 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Thu: 9a-8p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Jackson XC — 6:22a machine groomed 4-15 base 38 of 59 trails 31 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p

King Pine — 6:54a machine groomed 12-30 base 17 of 17 trails 99% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30-4p Feb 15-22: 8:30a-9p

King Pine XC — 7:41a machine groomed 6-18 base 23 of 17 trails

Loon Mountain — 2:53p machine groomed 24-36 base 60 of 61 trails 98% open, 29 miles, 363 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 17-21: 8a-4p

McIntyre Ski Area — 8:20a machine groomed 12-48 base 9 of 9 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 10a-6p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p

Mount Sunapee — 8:09a machine groomed 30-30 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 232 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Mt Washington Valley XC — 8:15a machine groomed 6-9 base 23 of 31 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Nordic Skier XC — 12:48p machine groomed 4-7 base 33 of 33 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5:30p Sat: 9a-5:30p Sun: 9a-5p

Pats Peak — 2:56p machine groomed 12-30 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-9p Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p

Pine Hill XC — 8:15a variable 7-8 base 9 of 14 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p

Ragged Mountain — 6:10a machine groomed 16-24 base 55 of 57 trails 96% open, 245 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Tenney Mountain — 10:13a machine groomed 6-24 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Feb 17: 9a-4p

Waterville Valley — 3:28p packed powder machine groomed 15-30 base 62 of 62 trails 95% open, 265 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8a-3:45p

Whaleback — 5:39p machine groomed 2-12 base 26 of 30 trails, 87% open 4 of 4 lifts, Tue/Wed: 2p-7p Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-21: 9a-4p Feb 22: 9a-8p Feb 23: 9a-4p

Wildcat — 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 28-40 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open 16 miles, 285 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Windblown XC — 7:54a packed powder machine groomed 6-10 base 18 of 18 trails 15 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — 8:11a machine groomed 18-48 base 5 of 13 trails 38% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p Feb 17-21: 8:30a-8p

Cascade XC — 7:50a packed powder machine groomed 7-7 base 5 of 8 trails, 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p

Mountain Creek — 7:27a machine groomed 24-36 base 42 of 46 trails 91% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

New York

Belleayre — 4:29p machine groomed 16-28 base 36 of 51 trails 71% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Brantling Ski Slopes — 7:33a variable machine groomed 12-12 base 4 of 9 trails 44% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-5pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-6pSun: 9a-5p

Bristol Mountain — 3:59p machine groomed 20-44 base 36 of 38 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Buffalo Ski Club — 7:34a packed powder machine groomed 20-52 base 37 of 41 trails 90% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 1p-9p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun Feb 17: 11a-5p

Dry Hill — 4:25p machine groomed 6-40 base 6 of 7 trails, 86% open 2 of 3 lifts, Thur/Fri: 5p-10p Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p Feb 17-21: 10a-5p

Four Seasons — 7:35a packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 6 of 6 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Feb 17: 10a-5pOpen Thu-Sun

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 7:35a machine groomed 6-20 base 45 of 34 trails, 34 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Gore Mountain — 4:33p packed powder machine groomed 11-25 base 92 of 110 trails 98% open, 37 miles, 394 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p Feb 15-23: 8:30a-8p

Greek Peak — 5:45p machine groomed 22-54 base 53 of 56 trails 95% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-6p Feb 16: 8:30a-9p Feb 17-20: 8:30a-9p

Holiday Mountain — 11:16a machine groomed 10-48 base 4 of 16 trails 25% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Feb 15-17: 9a-9pFeb 18-21: 10a-9pOpen Tue-Sun

Holiday Valley — 4:46p machine groomed 26-63 base 57 of 60 trails 95% open, 35 miles, 290 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

HoliMont — 7:44a 1 new machine groomed 27-57 base 56 of 56 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p Feb 17: 8:30a-4:20p

Hunter Mountain — 9:06a packed powder machine groomed 18-36 base 48 of 67 trails 72% open, 226 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Kissing Bridge — 7:36a machine groomed 6-50 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p Thu-Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p Open Tue-Sun

Labrador Mountain — 7:40a machine groomed 18-48 base 21 of 23 trails 91% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Lapland Lake XC — 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 10-16 base 17 of 17 trails 23 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Olympic Sports Complex XC — 8:53a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 12-18 base 18 of 18 trails, 30 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Maple Ski Ridge — 4:09p machine groomed 3-22 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Feb 17/18: 9a-4pFeb 19-21: 9a-6pOpen Wed-Sun

McCauley — Reopen 2/19 machine groomed 14-42 base 19 of 23 trails 83% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon

Mount Peter — 8:05a machine groomed 24-60 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Thu: 10a-8:30pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-5p

Oak Mountain — 6:50p packed powder machine groomed 27-43 base 18 of 22 trails 82% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-23: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun

Osceola Tug Hill XC — 5:59a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 12-14 base 18 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p

Peek n Peak — 5:14p packed powder machine groomed 12-36 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Pineridge XC — 6:41a powder machine groomed 5-8 base 15 of 19 trails 14 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Plattekill — 3:21p machine groomed 12-20 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Feb 15-23 : 8:45a-4:15p

Royal Mountain — 7:41a packed powder 15-30 base 14 of 16 trails 88% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17: 9a-4pOpen Sat/Sun

Snow Ridge — 6:01a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 18-36 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Wed: 10a-4p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-21: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun

Song Mountain — 7:42a machine groomed 18-48 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue-Sun Feb 17: 9a-4:30p

Swain — 8:57a wet packed snow machine groomed 14-43 base 28 of 35 trails, 80% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p

Thunder Ridge — 4:38p machine groomed 18-36 base 14 of 22 trails 64% open, 5 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Feb 15-23: 9a-9p

Titus Mountain — 8:06a packed powder machine groomed 30-36 base 50 of 50 trails 100% open, 200 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p

Toggenburg — 3:54p machine groomed 12-62 base 21 of 25 trails 84% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon: 9a-9pTue-Thu:9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p

West Mountain — 8:04a machine groomed 24-42 base 25 of 31 trails 81% open, 7 miles, 125 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, sm Mon: 3p-9pTue-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p

Whiteface — 1:01p 1 new packed powder machine groomed 31-43 base 86 of 87 trails 97% open, 22 miles, 267 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p

Willard Mountain — 4:56p packed powder machine groomed 16-24 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 50 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9pThu: 12p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Feb 17-21: 9a-5p

Windham Mountain — 2:50p packed powder machine groomed 12-32 base 42 of 54 trails 78% open, 16 miles, 266 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4pFri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8pSun: 8a-4p Feb 17-22: 8a-8p

Woods Valley — 7:43a machine groomed 15-30 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Feb 17-21: 9a-9p

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — 4:52a packed powder machine groomed 18-40 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Big Boulder — 6:38p machine groomed 12-48 base 15 of 16 trails 94% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9pFri: 3p-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p

Blue Knob — 3:53p machine groomed 23-31 base 10 of 34 trails 29% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Blue Mountain — 9:16p packed powder machine groomed 30-48 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 15 miles, 164 acres, 16 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-10p Feb 17: 7:45a-10p

Camelback — 7:54p packed powder machine groomed 36-50 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 12 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p

Elk Mountain — 7:46a machine groomed 12-40 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 8:30a-4:30p Wed-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-7:30p Feb 16-22: 8:30a-10p

Hidden Valley — 8:42a machine groomed 18-24 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-4:30p Wed-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat: 9a-9:30pSun: 9a-7p

Jack Frost — 6:38p variable machine groomed 24-36 base 20 of 22 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Liberty Mountain — 6:46a machine groomed 12-36 base 15 of 16 trails 90% open, 90 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p Feb 17: 8a-10p

Montage Mountain — 8:44a machine groomed 12-24 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p

Mount Pleasant — 8:48a machine groomed 12-30 base 10 of 10 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p Fri: 11a-10p Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p Feb 17: 9:30a-9p

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — 8:51a machine groomed 24-24 base 5 of 7 trails, 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Feb 17: 9a-6pOpen Fri-Sun

Roundtop — 6:12a machine groomed 26-26 base 16 of 19 trails, 84% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p

Seven Springs — 8:53a machine groomed 28-40 base 31 of 33 trails 94% open, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9pThu/Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Shawnee Mountain — 7:09a packed powder machine groomed 28-40 base 23 of 23 trails 95% open, 122 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p

Ski Big Bear — 7:42a machine groomed 18-30 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 26 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p, Sun: 9a-7p Feb 17-19: 9a-9p

Ski Sawmill — 8:54a machine groomed 12-24 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 1p-9pFri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Tue

Spring Mountain — 8:05a packed powder machine groomed 22-54 base 5 of 8 trails 80% open, 4 of 6 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 3:30-9p Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p

Tussey Mountain — 8:56a machine groomed 10-20 base 6 of 7 trails 86% open, 2 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p

Whitetail — 6:05a packed powder machine groomed 24-30 base 17 of 25 trails 68% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — 7:55a machine groomed 8-36 base 8 of 12 trails 67% open, 2 miles, 22 acres, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 2p-8p Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-21: 9a-9p

Vermont

Blueberry Lake XC — 8:39a machine groomed 6-10 base 11 of 11 trails 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Bolton Valley — 6:48a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 30-40 base 70 of 71 trails, 99% open, 6 of 6 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p

Bromley Mountain — 4:59a packed powder machine groomed 29-46 base 47 of 47 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Burke Mountain — 6:45a packed powder machine groomed 15-30 base 50 of 50 trails 100% open, 20 miles, 185 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Feb 17: 8:45a-4p

Grafton Trails XC — 9:38a machine groomed 2-5 base 13 of 13 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Jay Peak — 6:14a 1-2 new machine groomed 45-55 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 49 miles, 382 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Killington — 3:41p machine groomed 26-30 base 155 of 155 trails 100% open, 73 miles, 1516 acres, 22 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 15-23: 8a-4p

Mad River Glen — 2:40p packed powder machine groomed 16-32 base 52 of 52 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Magic Mountain — 6:22a packed powder machine groomed 8-24 base 49 of 50 trails 96% open, 24 miles, 200 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 17-21: 9a-4p;

Middlebury Snow Bowl — 6:33a packed powder machine groomed 36-48 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Mount Snow — 6:26a machine groomed 12-18 base 86 of 87 trails 99% open, 37 miles, 588 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Okemo Mountain — 6:26a machine groomed 32-34 base 120 of 121 trails 99% open, 46 miles, 666 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Okemo Nordic Center — 10:56a machine groomed 5-5 base 9 of 12 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Pico — Reopen 2/20 machine groomed 26-30 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 264 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon

Rikert XC — 9:09a machine groomed 12-48 base 48 of 30 trails 34 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p

Ski Quechee — 7:43a machine groomed 18-32 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 17-23: 9a-4p;

Smugglers Notch — 7:28a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 14-50 base 77 of 78 trails, 99% open, 28 miles, 310 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Stowe — 6:23a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 36-60 base 115 of 116 trails 99% open, 40 miles, 481 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p

Stratton Mountain — 7:24a machine groomed 21-21 base 96 of 99 trails 97% open, 635 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p

Sugarbush — 6:32a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24-54 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p

Suicide Six — 8:50a 1 new machine groomed 22-37 base 20 of 24 trails 83% open, 9 miles, 81 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Timber Creek XC — 1:15p machine groomed 9-15 base 12 of 25 trails 8 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Viking Nordic XC — 6:25a loose granular machine groomed 3-7 base 20 of 22 trails 16 miles Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Tue

Wild Wings XC — 7:35a powder machine groomed 10-14 base 3 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Woodstock XC — 9:47a machine groomed 5-11 base 43 of 43 trails 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — 8:46a machine groomed 28-28 base 25 of 34 trails, 74% open 10 of 16 lifts, Mon: 9a-5p Tue-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-5p Feb 16: 9a-9p

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — 6:49a packed powder machine groomed 40-50 base 10 of 12 trails 83% open, 5 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-10p, Fri: 9a-12a Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-10p

Beech Mountain — 9:00a machine groomed 32-64 base 12 of 16 trails 75% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p

Cataloochee — 8:11a machine groomed 36-66 base 16 of 18 trails 89% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p Feb 17: 8:30a-10p

Sapphire Valley — 9:02a packed powder machine groomed 22-56 base 2 of 2 trails 100% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Fri: 12p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p Feb 17: 9a-6pFeb 23: 9a-6pOpen Fri-Sun

Sugar Mountain — 8:57p packed powder machine groomed 42-86 base 13 of 21 trails 65% open, 5 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p 6p-10p

Wolf Ridge — 7:33a machine groomed 18-40 base 7 of 17 trails 41% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — 9:03a machine groomed 25-45 base 6 of 10 trails 60% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12p-10pFri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-12a Sun: 9a-7p

Virginia

Bryce Resort — 9:07a machine groomed 30-30 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-5pWed-Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-5p

Massanutten — 7:44a machine groomed 30-30 base 9 of 14 trails 64% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Tue: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p

The Homestead — 8:40a machine groomed 18-22 base 3 of 10 trails 30% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a:4:30p Open Thu-Sun Feb 17: 9a-4:30p

Wintergreen — 7:24a machine groomed 26-30 base 15 of 26 trails 58% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon 9a-5p Tues/Thu: 9a-8pFri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — 1:10a packed powder machine groomed 15-30 base 26 of 47 trails 55% open, 4 miles, 25 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p

Snowshoe Mountain — 6:01a machine groomed 40-40 base 53 of 60 trails 87% open, 192 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p

Winterplace — 8:52a machine groomed 24-40 base 22 of 27 trails 81% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p

White Grass XC — 10:45a powder machine groomed 1-2 base 22 of 45 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p

