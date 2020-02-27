Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SLU looks to extend streak vs NW State

February 27, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Northwestern State (12-14, 9-8) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (6-22, 3-14)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern State. In its last six wins against the Demons, Southeastern Louisiana has won by an average of 15 points. Northwestern State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, an 85-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Southeastern Louisiana’s Ty Brewer has averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds while Pape Diop has put up 11 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Demons, Nikos Chougkaz has averaged 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Trenton Massner has put up 8.1 points.CLUTCH CHOUGKAZ: Chougkaz has connected on 25.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-7 when scoring at least 63.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

COLD SPELL: Southeastern Louisiana has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 78.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 19th-highest rate in the country. The Northwestern State offense has turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound