Smith leads Northeastern past James Madison 77-57

February 27, 2020 10:40 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Guilien Smith had a season-high 20 points as Northeastern routed James Madison 77-57 on Thursday night.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points and six assists for Northeastern (15-14, 9-8 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jordan Roland added 11 points. Maxime Boursiquot had 10 points. Bolden Brace had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Matt Lewis had 17 points for the Dukes (9-19, 2-15), who have lost six games in a row. Dwight Wilson added seven rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes on the season. Northeastern defeated James Madison 88-72 on Dec. 30. Northeastern finishes out the regular season against Towson at home on Sunday. James Madison finishes out the regular season against Hofstra on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

