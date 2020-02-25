SMU 58, Memphis 53

MEMPHIS (19-9)

Achiuwa 6-7 5-6 17, Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Baugh 0-4 0-0 0, Ellis 2-10 3-4 7, Quinones 4-10 4-4 16, Harris 1-7 0-0 3, Lomax 0-5 0-0 0, Maurice 2-3 0-0 4, Dandridge 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-53 12-14 53.

SMU (19-8)

Jasey 2-2 0-0 4, Mike 1-8 4-5 6, Bandoumel 1-4 4-4 6, Davis 5-11 2-4 12, Jolly 4-11 3-3 13, Hunt 2-8 0-0 4, Chargois 4-10 4-4 12, White 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 19-56 18-22 58.

Halftime_SMU 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 5-21 (Quinones 4-8, Harris 1-5, Baugh 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Lomax 0-2, Thomas 0-3), SMU 2-21 (Jolly 2-4, Davis 0-2, Hunt 0-2, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3, Chargois 0-3, Mike 0-5). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Memphis 36 (Achiuwa 7), SMU 34 (Jolly 10). Assists_Memphis 13 (Baugh 6), SMU 12 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 19, SMU 16. A_5,211 (7,000).

