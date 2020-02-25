Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SMU 58, Memphis 53

February 25, 2020 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS (19-9)

Achiuwa 6-7 5-6 17, Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Baugh 0-4 0-0 0, Ellis 2-10 3-4 7, Quinones 4-10 4-4 16, Harris 1-7 0-0 3, Lomax 0-5 0-0 0, Maurice 2-3 0-0 4, Dandridge 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-53 12-14 53.

SMU (19-8)

Jasey 2-2 0-0 4, Mike 1-8 4-5 6, Bandoumel 1-4 4-4 6, Davis 5-11 2-4 12, Jolly 4-11 3-3 13, Hunt 2-8 0-0 4, Chargois 4-10 4-4 12, White 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 19-56 18-22 58.

Halftime_SMU 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 5-21 (Quinones 4-8, Harris 1-5, Baugh 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Lomax 0-2, Thomas 0-3), SMU 2-21 (Jolly 2-4, Davis 0-2, Hunt 0-2, White 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3, Chargois 0-3, Mike 0-5). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_Memphis 36 (Achiuwa 7), SMU 34 (Jolly 10). Assists_Memphis 13 (Baugh 6), SMU 12 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Memphis 19, SMU 16. A_5,211 (7,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound