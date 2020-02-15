SMU 73, No. 20 Houston 72, OT

HOUSTON (20-6)

F.White 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 3-3 0-1 6, Grimes 1-4 0-0 3, Hinton 3-8 0-0 7, Sasser 8-15 5-5 26, Gorham 1-6 2-2 5, Mills 2-14 4-4 8, Jarreau 6-11 2-2 15, Gresham 0-0 0-0 0, Alley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 13-14 72.

SMU (18-6)

Jasey 0-0 0-2 0, Mike 6-9 3-5 15, Bandoumel 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 3-12 2-2 10, Jolly 5-7 10-10 20, Hunt 7-10 0-0 15, C.White 0-2 2-2 2, Chargois 2-2 0-0 4, Ray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 17-21 73.

Halftime_SMU 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Houston 9-31 (Sasser 5-10, Grimes 1-3, Gorham 1-4, Hinton 1-4, Jarreau 1-4, Mills 0-6), SMU 4-15 (Davis 2-5, Bandoumel 1-3, Hunt 1-3, Jolly 0-1, C.White 0-1, Mike 0-2). Fouled Out_Grimes, Jarreau. Rebounds_Houston 29 (Harris 10), SMU 25 (Mike 6). Assists_Houston 10 (Hinton 4), SMU 13 (Davis 8). Total Fouls_Houston 23, SMU 20. A_5,534 (7,000).

