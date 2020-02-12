Listen Live Sports

SMU 79, UConn 75

February 12, 2020 9:10 pm
 
UCONN (13-11)

Akok 0-4 0-1 0, Carlton 2-4 1-2 5, Bouknight 9-14 2-2 21, Gaffney 5-8 0-0 13, Vital 3-8 2-2 10, Whaley 3-3 0-1 6, Adams 2-7 5-7 11, Gilbert 2-7 0-0 6, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-57 10-15 75.

SMU (17-6)

Jasey 1-2 0-0 2, Mike 3-7 0-0 7, Bandoumel 4-8 3-3 13, Davis 7-11 3-3 19, Jolly 2-6 2-2 7, Hunt 8-9 5-6 23, White 0-1 0-0 0, Chargois 3-7 1-2 8, Ray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 14-16 79.

Halftime_SMU 38-32. 3-Point Goals_UConn 11-25 (Gaffney 3-5, Gilbert 2-3, Vital 2-5, Adams 2-7, Wilson 1-1, Bouknight 1-2, Akok 0-2), SMU 9-17 (Hunt 2-2, Bandoumel 2-3, Davis 2-3, Jolly 1-2, Chargois 1-3, Mike 1-3, White 0-1). Rebounds_UConn 26 (Whaley 7), SMU 26 (Hunt 7). Assists_UConn 17 (Vital 7), SMU 14 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_UConn 16, SMU 17. A_4,249 (7,000).

