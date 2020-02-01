SMU 82, Tulane 67

TULANE (10-11)

Lawson 6-12 0-0 15, Thomas 7-16 0-0 20, Thompson 3-8 4-5 11, Hightower 5-13 1-1 12, Days 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-4 0-0 5, Zhang 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 1-1 0-0 2, Galic 1-1 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Zaccardo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 5-6 67.

SMU (16-5)

Davis 7-13 4-5 18, Jolly 7-14 2-2 20, Hunt 5-7 0-0 11, White 5-8 0-0 15, Mike 5-8 2-4 14, Bandoumel 1-3 0-0 2, Chargois 0-3 0-0 0, Jasey 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Tabor 0-1 0-0 0, Youngkin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 8-11 82.

Halftime_Tulane 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 12-28 (Thomas 6-11, Lawson 3-6, Walker 1-1, Thompson 1-4, Hightower 1-5, Zhang 0-1), SMU 12-28 (White 5-7, Jolly 4-9, Mike 2-5, Hunt 1-2, Chargois 0-1, Davis 0-1, Tabor 0-1, Bandoumel 0-2). Rebounds_Tulane 25 (Lawson 7), SMU 35 (Davis 9). Assists_Tulane 13 (Hightower 4), SMU 21 (Davis 13). Total Fouls_Tulane 13, SMU 12. A_4,477 (7,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.