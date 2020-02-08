Listen Live Sports

Solomon Young scores 20, Iowa State beats Kansas State 73-63

February 8, 2020 10:30 pm
 
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Solomon Young scored 20 points, Terrence Lewis added 12 points off the bench, and Iowa State held off Kansas State for a 73-63 win Saturday night.

The Cyclones (10-13, 3-7 Big 12) led by as many as 21 points and played the final 13 minutes, 46 seconds without star guard Tyrese Haliburton — who sustained an injury seconds before halftime. Haliburton tried to play in the second half before asking to be removed from the game.

Cartier Diarra scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats (9-14, 2-8), who used a 13-3 run to pull within four points with 7:54 remaining but could get no closer.

That’s because Iowa State guard Prentiss Nixon took over — along with fellow backup Terrence Lewis. The backcourt bench duo combined for 17 of the Cyclones’ final 24 points.

DaJuan Gordon added 10 points for Kansas State, which missed its first 11 shots of the game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

