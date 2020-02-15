Listen Live Sports

South Alabama 50, Louisiana-Monroe 49

February 15, 2020 7:07 pm
 
LOUISIANA-MONROE (7-18)

T.White 3-12 0-0 6, Efretuei 3-3 1-5 7, Ertel 4-16 2-2 13, Olonade 3-12 0-1 9, Powell 3-7 2-2 10, Bernard 0-2 2-2 2, Y.White 1-2 0-0 2, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 7-12 49.

SOUTH ALABAMA (16-11)

Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 4-11 6-11 14, Locure 1-4 0-0 3, Lott 2-8 1-2 5, McGee 2-9 0-1 4, Fox 4-15 1-2 12, Pettway 3-5 1-2 7, Morris 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 18-57 10-20 50.

Halftime_South Alabama 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 8-31 (Ertel 3-11, Olonade 3-11, Powell 2-5, Bernard 0-2, T.White 0-2), South Alabama 4-16 (Fox 3-9, Locure 1-4, McGee 0-3). Fouled Out_Powell, Lott. Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 41 (Efretuei 11), South Alabama 36 (Mitchell 11). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 12 (Olonade 5), South Alabama 10 (Mitchell, McGee, Fox 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 19, South Alabama 16. A_1,482 (10,041).

