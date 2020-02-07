South Alabama 70, Troy 66

SOUTH ALABAMA (14-11)

Ajayi 8-15 4-4 20, Mitchell 3-13 1-2 7, Locure 4-5 1-1 12, Lott 6-10 2-5 14, McGee 1-5 0-0 3, Fox 4-7 3-4 12, Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 11-16 70.

TROY (9-16)

Stampley 5-6 0-0 10, Gordon 3-11 2-4 10, Simon 0-4 1-2 1, Small 5-12 0-0 12, D.Williams 5-9 0-0 14, Adams 2-7 2-2 7, Thomas 3-5 0-1 7, Norman 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 25-60 5-9 66.

Halftime_South Alabama 42-34. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 5-15 (Locure 3-3, Fox 1-4, McGee 1-4, Mitchell 0-4), Troy 11-36 (D.Williams 4-7, Small 2-6, Gordon 2-10, Thomas 1-1, Norman 1-5, Adams 1-6, Simon 0-1). Fouled Out_D.Williams. Rebounds_South Alabama 35 (Ajayi 10), Troy 30 (Small 8). Assists_South Alabama 15 (McGee 5), Troy 21 (Gordon 8). Total Fouls_South Alabama 11, Troy 15. A_4,523 (5,200).

