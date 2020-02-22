South Alabama 74, Coastal Carolina 71

SOUTH ALABAMA (18-11)

Ajayi 0-4 2-2 2, Mitchell 7-15 4-4 21, Locure 0-3 0-0 0, Lott 11-17 0-4 22, McGee 2-3 0-0 5, Fox 2-7 9-11 14, Pettway 4-6 2-2 10, Curry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-23 74.

COASTAL CAROLINA (14-15)

Burton 2-5 0-0 4, Ceaser 2-7 0-0 4, Green 0-7 0-0 0, Jones 7-11 3-4 18, Legania 2-4 0-2 4, Gumbs-Frater 12-22 0-1 33, Hippolyte 2-3 4-5 8, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-12 71.

Halftime_South Alabama 36-33. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 5-14 (Mitchell 3-3, McGee 1-2, Fox 1-5, Ajayi 0-2, Locure 0-2), Coastal Carolina 10-27 (Gumbs-Frater 9-16, Jones 1-5, Ceaser 0-2, Green 0-4). Rebounds_South Alabama 27 (Lott 8), Coastal Carolina 38 (Ceaser 13). Assists_South Alabama 12 (Fox 4), Coastal Carolina 12 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_South Alabama 12, Coastal Carolina 18. A_1,127 (3,600).

