Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Alabama 74, Coastal Carolina 71

February 22, 2020 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH ALABAMA (18-11)

Ajayi 0-4 2-2 2, Mitchell 7-15 4-4 21, Locure 0-3 0-0 0, Lott 11-17 0-4 22, McGee 2-3 0-0 5, Fox 2-7 9-11 14, Pettway 4-6 2-2 10, Curry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-23 74.

COASTAL CAROLINA (14-15)

Burton 2-5 0-0 4, Ceaser 2-7 0-0 4, Green 0-7 0-0 0, Jones 7-11 3-4 18, Legania 2-4 0-2 4, Gumbs-Frater 12-22 0-1 33, Hippolyte 2-3 4-5 8, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 7-12 71.

Halftime_South Alabama 36-33. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 5-14 (Mitchell 3-3, McGee 1-2, Fox 1-5, Ajayi 0-2, Locure 0-2), Coastal Carolina 10-27 (Gumbs-Frater 9-16, Jones 1-5, Ceaser 0-2, Green 0-4). Rebounds_South Alabama 27 (Lott 8), Coastal Carolina 38 (Ceaser 13). Assists_South Alabama 12 (Fox 4), Coastal Carolina 12 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_South Alabama 12, Coastal Carolina 18. A_1,127 (3,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut