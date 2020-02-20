South Alabama 78, Appalachian St. 70

SOUTH ALABAMA (17-11)

Ajayi 7-10 5-5 19, Mitchell 7-8 0-1 15, Locure 2-4 1-1 7, Lott 5-9 1-4 11, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Fox 4-6 2-2 13, Pettway 3-3 3-5 9, Curry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-43 12-18 78.

APPALACHIAN ST. (15-13)

Johnson 3-9 0-1 6, K.Lewis 2-2 2-2 6, Seacat 3-4 0-0 6, Forrest 1-13 4-4 6, Williams 11-22 0-0 32, Delph 4-8 0-0 12, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, J.Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, Bibby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 6-7 70.

Halftime_South Alabama 37-33. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 6-12 (Fox 3-4, Locure 2-4, Mitchell 1-2, Ajayi 0-1, McGee 0-1), Appalachian St. 14-38 (Williams 10-20, Delph 4-7, Bibby 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Forrest 0-8). Rebounds_South Alabama 26 (Lott 8), Appalachian St. 25 (Johnson 8). Assists_South Alabama 14 (Pettway 6), Appalachian St. 18 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_South Alabama 13, Appalachian St. 16. A_1,212 (8,325).

