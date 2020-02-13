Listen Live Sports

South Alabama 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 75

February 13, 2020 11:19 pm
 
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (10-16)

Johnson 6-14 7-8 19, Smith 3-9 4-6 10, Hardy 3-10 0-0 9, Russell 10-16 2-2 29, Wilson 3-10 0-0 6, Gueye 1-2 0-0 2, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0, Temple 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-16 75.

SOUTH ALABAMA (15-11)

Curry 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 7-17 5-6 20, Locure 1-6 0-0 3, Lott 7-15 1-2 15, McGee 2-7 4-4 8, Fox 6-11 4-5 20, Pettway 4-7 0-0 8, Morris 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-66 14-17 78.

Halftime_South Alabama 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 10-30 (Russell 7-13, Hardy 3-10, Gueye 0-1, Wesley 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Johnson 0-3), South Alabama 6-16 (Fox 4-8, Mitchell 1-2, Locure 1-5, McGee 0-1). Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 35 (Smith 14), South Alabama 36 (Lott 10). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 15 (Wilson 7), South Alabama 11 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 20, South Alabama 13. A_1,342 (10,041).

