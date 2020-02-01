Listen Live Sports

South Alabama 79, Georgia Southern 69

February 1, 2020 6:25 pm
 
SOUTH ALABAMA (13-11)

Mitchell 8-11 3-4 22, McGee 0-4 2-3 2, Lott 6-11 1-1 13, Fox 4-12 4-5 14, Locure 2-6 0-1 5, Ajayi 6-9 1-1 13, Curry 5-6 0-0 10, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 11-15 79.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (13-10)

Jackson 7-20 5-7 23, Smith 9-17 0-2 23, Crawley 0-2 6-8 6, McCadden 2-6 0-0 4, Carter 0-3 1-2 1, Wishart 2-7 3-3 9, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Viti 0-0 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 15-22 69.

Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 6-18 (Mitchell 3-3, Fox 2-7, Locure 1-5, Ajayi 0-1, McGee 0-2), Georgia Southern 12-35 (Smith 5-13, Jackson 4-12, Wishart 2-7, Jones 1-1, McCadden 0-2). Fouled Out_Crawley. Rebounds_South Alabama 34 (Mitchell, Fox 8), Georgia Southern 35 (Crawley 12). Assists_South Alabama 13 (Mitchell 5), Georgia Southern 14 (McCadden 6). Total Fouls_South Alabama 17, Georgia Southern 18. A_1,635 (3,897).

