South Carolina 63, Tennessee 61

TENNESSEE (14-11)

Fulkerson 8-12 9-14 25, Bowden 1-7 3-3 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Vescovi 2-8 1-3 7, Pons 6-10 1-2 13, James 3-8 1-2 9, Gaines 0-0 2-4 2, Nkamhoua 0-1 0-0 0, Pember 0-0 0-0 0, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 17-28 61.

SOUTH CAROLINA (16-9)

Bryant 1-4 0-0 2, Frink 0-1 0-2 0, Kotsar 3-9 7-8 13, Couisnard 2-6 7-11 12, Lawson 3-8 2-4 9, Bolden 3-8 0-0 8, Hannibal 3-6 2-2 8, McCreary 4-5 0-2 8, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Leveque 1-2 1-3 3, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 19-32 63.

Halftime_South Carolina 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 4-14 (James 2-3, Vescovi 2-5, Johnson 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-1, Pons 0-1, Bowden 0-3), South Carolina 4-13 (Bolden 2-5, Couisnard 1-3, Lawson 1-4, Moss 0-1). Rebounds_Tennessee 30 (Fulkerson 9), South Carolina 30 (Kotsar 8). Assists_Tennessee 15 (Vescovi, James 5), South Carolina 6 (Kotsar, Hannibal 2). Total Fouls_Tennessee 28, South Carolina 24. A_15,085 (18,000).

