Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina 63, Tennessee 61

February 15, 2020 8:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

TENNESSEE (14-11)

Fulkerson 8-12 9-14 25, Bowden 1-7 3-3 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Vescovi 2-8 1-3 7, Pons 6-10 1-2 13, James 3-8 1-2 9, Gaines 0-0 2-4 2, Nkamhoua 0-1 0-0 0, Pember 0-0 0-0 0, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 17-28 61.

SOUTH CAROLINA (16-9)

Bryant 1-4 0-0 2, Frink 0-1 0-2 0, Kotsar 3-9 7-8 13, Couisnard 2-6 7-11 12, Lawson 3-8 2-4 9, Bolden 3-8 0-0 8, Hannibal 3-6 2-2 8, McCreary 4-5 0-2 8, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Leveque 1-2 1-3 3, Moss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 19-32 63.

Halftime_South Carolina 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee 4-14 (James 2-3, Vescovi 2-5, Johnson 0-1, Nkamhoua 0-1, Pons 0-1, Bowden 0-3), South Carolina 4-13 (Bolden 2-5, Couisnard 1-3, Lawson 1-4, Moss 0-1). Rebounds_Tennessee 30 (Fulkerson 9), South Carolina 30 (Kotsar 8). Assists_Tennessee 15 (Vescovi, James 5), South Carolina 6 (Kotsar, Hannibal 2). Total Fouls_Tennessee 28, South Carolina 24. A_15,085 (18,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States