South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 54

TEXAS A&M (11-11)

Miller 0-5 1-2 1, Nebo 1-2 1-2 3, Gordon 1-5 1-1 3, Mitchell 4-13 1-2 12, Flagg 0-4 2-4 2, Chandler 1-4 6-6 9, Jackson 5-15 4-5 16, Aku 0-1 0-0 0, Gultekin 3-4 1-1 8, French 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-55 17-23 54.

SOUTH CAROLINA (14-9)

Bryant 3-6 0-0 6, Frink 1-2 1-1 3, Kotsar 3-6 4-4 10, Couisnard 5-12 7-9 19, Lawson 5-9 4-6 18, Hannibal 1-7 1-3 3, Bolden 2-7 2-3 8, McCreary 2-4 1-1 5, Leveque 1-1 0-0 2, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 20-27 74.

Halftime_South Carolina 41-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 7-27 (Mitchell 3-8, Jackson 2-8, Gultekin 1-2, Chandler 1-3, Gordon 0-1, French 0-2, Flagg 0-3), South Carolina 8-23 (Lawson 4-7, Bolden 2-4, Couisnard 2-7, Anderson 0-1, Green 0-1, Hannibal 0-1, Moss 0-1, Nelson 0-1). Fouled Out_Chandler. Rebounds_Texas A&M 35 (Miller 8), South Carolina 32 (Lawson, McCreary 5). Assists_Texas A&M 5 (Gordon, Mitchell, Flagg, Jackson, Gultekin 1), South Carolina 13 (Kotsar 4). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 20, South Carolina 23. A_13,388 (18,000).

