South Carolina 75, Georgia 59

SOUTH CAROLINA (15-9)

Bryant 4-5 4-4 12, Frink 1-1 1-4 3, Kotsar 5-12 1-2 11, Couisnard 5-13 1-1 14, Lawson 7-10 4-5 20, McCreary 4-8 0-3 8, Hannibal 2-7 0-0 4, Bolden 1-6 0-0 3, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Leveque 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 11-19 75.

GEORGIA (12-12)

Camara 0-4 0-0 0, Hammonds 2-6 1-4 5, Edwards 4-13 8-8 16, Harris 4-6 2-2 10, Wheeler 1-6 2-4 4, Crump 2-5 2-2 8, Fagan 2-6 2-2 6, Gresham 2-3 3-4 8, Peake 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Etter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 20-26 59.

Halftime_South Carolina 38-20. 3-Point Goals_South Carolina 6-17 (Couisnard 3-6, Lawson 2-4, Bolden 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Hannibal 0-1, Moss 0-1), Georgia 3-24 (Crump 2-4, Gresham 1-2, Brown 0-1, Camara 0-1, Peake 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Hammonds 0-2, Harris 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Edwards 0-7). Rebounds_South Carolina 41 (Frink 9), Georgia 31 (Howard 6). Assists_South Carolina 17 (Couisnard 4), Georgia 9 (Hammonds, Wheeler 2). Total Fouls_South Carolina 20, Georgia 16. A_8,857 (10,523).

