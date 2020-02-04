Listen Live Sports

South Dakota 106, Peru State 45

February 4, 2020 10:36 pm
 
PERU STATE (0-2)

Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brannon 2-5 2-2 6, Colley 1-7 0-0 2, Tanksley 2-5 1-2 6, McReynolds 1-2 1-2 4, Connell 2-6 0-0 6, Switzer 3-9 0-0 7, Martinac 3-6 0-0 8, Borders 0-1 0-0 0, Petersen 0-2 0-0 0, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 4-6 45.

SOUTH DAKOTA (17-8)

Hagedorn 5-6 3-3 14, Kelley 10-12 1-1 27, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, T.Simpson 2-4 0-0 4, Umude 6-8 3-4 16, Armstrong 3-7 0-0 8, Goodrick 2-3 1-2 6, Kamateros 6-6 3-3 15, Perrott-Hunt 2-3 0-0 5, Chisom 3-4 0-0 6, Hoffman 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-61 11-13 106.

Halftime_South Dakota 48-20. 3-Point Goals_Peru State 7-27 (Martinac 2-4, Connell 2-6, McReynolds 1-2, Tanksley 1-4, Switzer 1-5, Brannon 0-1, Petersen 0-1, Colley 0-2, Robinson 0-2), South Dakota 13-30 (Kelley 6-8, Armstrong 2-6, Goodrick 1-2, Hagedorn 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 1-2, Umude 1-2, Hoffman 1-5, Chisom 0-1, T.Simpson 0-2). Fouled Out_Brooks. Rebounds_Peru State 22 (Brannon 5), South Dakota 30 (Hagedorn 7). Assists_Peru State 8 (Colley, Borders 2), South Dakota 23 (T.Simpson 5). Total Fouls_Peru State 14, South Dakota 8. A_1,610 (6,000).

