South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80

SOUTH DAKOTA (16-8)

Simpson 4-8 5-6 13, Peterson 5-10 7-7 17, Kelley 4-10 0-0 10, Hagedorn 8-13 9-9 27, Umude 3-11 0-0 6, Chisom 1-2 1-1 3, Kamateros 1-2 2-2 5, Goodrick 0-1 0-0 0, Armstrong 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 24-25 81.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (12-11)

K.Robinson 8-14 2-2 22, Gibson 2-8 0-0 4, Pile 8-12 3-6 19, Ruffin 2-6 5-5 9, Thornhill 4-9 1-1 10, Tut 3-8 0-0 6, Akinwole 1-1 8-9 10, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 19-23 80.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 47-45. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-21 (Hagedorn 2-3, Kelley 2-7, Kamateros 1-1, Goodrick 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Peterson 0-2, Simpson 0-2, Umude 0-3), Nebraska-Omaha 5-16 (K.Robinson 4-8, Thornhill 1-3, Gibson 0-2, Ruffin 0-3). Rebounds_South Dakota 29 (Hagedorn 7), Nebraska-Omaha 33 (Pile 9). Assists_South Dakota 12 (Simpson 4), Nebraska-Omaha 15 (Pile 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 17, Nebraska-Omaha 22. A_2,173 (7,500).

