Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80

February 2, 2020 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTH DAKOTA (16-8)

Simpson 4-8 5-6 13, Peterson 5-10 7-7 17, Kelley 4-10 0-0 10, Hagedorn 8-13 9-9 27, Umude 3-11 0-0 6, Chisom 1-2 1-1 3, Kamateros 1-2 2-2 5, Goodrick 0-1 0-0 0, Armstrong 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 24-25 81.

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (12-11)

K.Robinson 8-14 2-2 22, Gibson 2-8 0-0 4, Pile 8-12 3-6 19, Ruffin 2-6 5-5 9, Thornhill 4-9 1-1 10, Tut 3-8 0-0 6, Akinwole 1-1 8-9 10, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 19-23 80.

Halftime_Nebraska-Omaha 47-45. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-21 (Hagedorn 2-3, Kelley 2-7, Kamateros 1-1, Goodrick 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Peterson 0-2, Simpson 0-2, Umude 0-3), Nebraska-Omaha 5-16 (K.Robinson 4-8, Thornhill 1-3, Gibson 0-2, Ruffin 0-3). Rebounds_South Dakota 29 (Hagedorn 7), Nebraska-Omaha 33 (Pile 9). Assists_South Dakota 12 (Simpson 4), Nebraska-Omaha 15 (Pile 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 17, Nebraska-Omaha 22. A_2,173 (7,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy