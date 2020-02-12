Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72

February 12, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

W. ILLINOIS (5-17)

Pyle 2-9 0-0 5, Arrington 0-0 5-8 5, Duff 2-10 0-0 4, Webster 12-23 4-4 29, Young 6-8 5-6 21, Claar 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-20 72.

SOUTH DAKOTA (19-8)

Hagedorn 6-12 1-3 16, Kelley 1-8 1-1 3, Peterson 4-7 1-2 9, Simpson 5-10 4-6 15, Umude 10-13 8-9 28, Chisom 4-6 0-0 8, Armstrong 1-1 3-4 6, Kamateros 0-1 0-0 0, Goodrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 18-25 85.

Halftime_South Dakota 35-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-21 (Young 4-5, Jones 1-2, Pyle 1-5, Webster 1-6, Duff 0-3), South Dakota 5-18 (Hagedorn 3-6, Armstrong 1-1, Simpson 1-5, Kamateros 0-1, Umude 0-1, Kelley 0-4). Fouled Out_Young. Rebounds_W. Illinois 27 (Arrington 7), South Dakota 32 (Hagedorn, Peterson 7). Assists_W. Illinois 7 (Webster 3), South Dakota 14 (Simpson 6). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 21, South Dakota 18. A_1,823 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created