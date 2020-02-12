South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72

W. ILLINOIS (5-17)

Pyle 2-9 0-0 5, Arrington 0-0 5-8 5, Duff 2-10 0-0 4, Webster 12-23 4-4 29, Young 6-8 5-6 21, Claar 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-20 72.

SOUTH DAKOTA (19-8)

Hagedorn 6-12 1-3 16, Kelley 1-8 1-1 3, Peterson 4-7 1-2 9, Simpson 5-10 4-6 15, Umude 10-13 8-9 28, Chisom 4-6 0-0 8, Armstrong 1-1 3-4 6, Kamateros 0-1 0-0 0, Goodrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 18-25 85.

Halftime_South Dakota 35-31. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-21 (Young 4-5, Jones 1-2, Pyle 1-5, Webster 1-6, Duff 0-3), South Dakota 5-18 (Hagedorn 3-6, Armstrong 1-1, Simpson 1-5, Kamateros 0-1, Umude 0-1, Kelley 0-4). Fouled Out_Young. Rebounds_W. Illinois 27 (Arrington 7), South Dakota 32 (Hagedorn, Peterson 7). Assists_W. Illinois 7 (Webster 3), South Dakota 14 (Simpson 6). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 21, South Dakota 18. A_1,823 (6,000).

