South Dakota tops N. Dakota 77-67 behind balanced scoring

February 29, 2020 7:24 pm
 
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Tyler Peterson had 17 points to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes defeated North Dakota 77-67 on Saturday.

Triston Simpson added 15 points for the Coyotes (20-11, 10-6 Summit League). Tyler Hagedorn and Stanley Umude scored 14 each and Cody Kelley had 10. Umude also had six rebounds.

Tied 39-39 at the break, North Dakota scored a season-low 28 points in the second half. The Coyotes made 19 of 26 free throws while North Dakota was 5-for-10.

Marlon Stewart had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (13-17, 7-9) before fouling out. Filip Rebraca added 17 points and 12 rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The teams meet again in the Summit League quarterfinal for the third and sixth seeds on March 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

