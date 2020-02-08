South Florida 75, Memphis 73

SOUTH FLORIDA (11-12)

Akec 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 2-3 0-0 4, Castaneda 1-2 3-5 6, Collins 6-14 8-11 21, Rideau 7-18 3-4 21, Brown 5-12 3-4 14, Maricevic 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Chaplin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 17-24 75.

MEMPHIS (17-6)

Achiuwa 3-10 0-2 6, Thomas 1-6 0-2 2, Baugh 1-4 0-1 2, Ellis 5-7 3-5 14, Quinones 3-7 4-4 10, Lomax 4-7 4-4 14, Harris 6-9 0-0 17, Maurice 3-4 2-4 8, Hardaway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-22 73.

Halftime_Memphis 34-31. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 8-21 (Rideau 4-7, Castaneda 1-2, Williams 1-2, Collins 1-4, Brown 1-6), Memphis 8-24 (Harris 5-7, Lomax 2-3, Ellis 1-2, Baugh 0-2, Quinones 0-3, Thomas 0-3, Achiuwa 0-4). Rebounds_South Florida 41 (Brown 16), Memphis 25 (Thomas 5). Assists_South Florida 9 (Collins 4), Memphis 11 (Lomax 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 23, Memphis 23. A_17,314 (18,119).

