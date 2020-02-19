Listen Live Sports

South Korean fans checked for virus before soccer match

February 19, 2020 8:15 am
 
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Fans of South Korean club Suwon Bluewings had to submit a medical questionnaire, wear a mask and have their temperature taken before watching the team play in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Then the team lost to Vissel Kobe 1-0 on a last-minute goal from Kyogo Furuhashi.

Chinese teams have had their first three games in the group stage of the tournament postponed because of the virus spreading in their country. Other matches have gone ahead in the region, but South Korean authorities took precautions by checking fans before they were able to watch the Group G match in Seoul.

Vissel Kobe now leads the group with six points from two matches, although Guangzhou Evergrande has yet to play.

In Group H, Japanese champion Yokohama F. Marinos defeated Sydney FC 4-0. Yokohama, led by former Australia coach Ange Postecoglou, got two goals each from strikers Ado Onaiwu and Teruhito Nakagawa.

Yokohama has six points from the opening two games and leads Group H. Shanghai SIPG has yet to play in that group.

