Southeast Mo. looks to sweep UTM

Southeast Missouri (7-23, 3-14) vs. UT Martin (8-20, 4-13)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin seeks revenge on Southeast Missouri after dropping the first matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last played on Feb. 13, when the Redhawks shot 43.6 percent from the field and went 17 for 19 from the free throw line en route to a two-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UT Martin has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Quintin Dove, Parker Stewart, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Skyhawks points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Caldwell has connected on 33.6 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-7 when scoring at least 65.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last 15 road games, scoring 61.1 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

RECENT GAMES: UT Martin has averaged only 70 points per game over its last five games. The Skyhawks have given up 78.6 points per game over that stretch.

