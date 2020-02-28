Southern Cal 57, Arizona 48

ARIZONA (19-9)

Gettings 2-5 0-0 4, Lee 2-3 2-2 6, Nnaji 5-13 5-6 15, Mannion 3-14 4-5 11, Smith 1-9 0-0 3, Baker 2-9 0-0 5, Jeter 1-3 2-2 4, Koloko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 13-15 48.

SOUTHERN CAL (20-9)

Okongwu 3-7 4-4 11, Rakocevic 0-3 0-0 0, E.Anderson 3-6 1-2 7, Mathews 4-10 5-6 14, Utomi 4-9 0-0 9, Mobley 3-5 0-0 8, Weaver 3-7 1-5 8, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 11-17 57.

Halftime_Southern Cal 26-21. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 3-26 (Mannion 1-7, Smith 1-7, Baker 1-8, Gettings 0-1, Nnaji 0-3), Southern Cal 6-20 (Mobley 2-2, Okongwu 1-1, Utomi 1-4, Mathews 1-5, Weaver 1-5, E.Anderson 0-3). Rebounds_Arizona 36 (Nnaji 10), Southern Cal 29 (Okongwu 10). Assists_Arizona 7 (Gettings, Mannion 2), Southern Cal 7 (Weaver 3). Total Fouls_Arizona 19, Southern Cal 16. A_4,121 (10,258).

