Southern Cal 62, Washington 56

WASHINGTON (12-13)

Carter 3-11 1-2 8, Stewart 5-9 3-3 13, Wright 2-7 0-0 6, Bey 0-3 0-0 0, Tsohonis 0-6 0-0 0, McDaniels 7-14 2-2 19, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 2-6 0-0 6, Battle 1-3 0-0 2, Timmins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 6-7 56.

SOUTHERN CAL (18-7)

Mobley 4-7 2-4 10, Rakocevic 9-17 1-1 19, E.Anderson 0-5 0-0 0, Mathews 5-13 2-3 16, Utomi 2-10 3-4 7, Weaver 2-5 0-1 4, Agbonkpolo 2-8 0-0 6, Adlesh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 8-13 62.

Halftime_Washington 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Washington 8-30 (McDaniels 3-7, Hardy 2-4, Wright 2-5, Carter 1-6, Stewart 0-1, Battle 0-2, Bey 0-2, Tsohonis 0-3), Southern Cal 6-24 (Mathews 4-10, Agbonkpolo 2-5, Adlesh 0-1, E.Anderson 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Utomi 0-6). Rebounds_Washington 38 (McDaniels 12), Southern Cal 39 (Rakocevic 9). Assists_Washington 14 (Carter 6), Southern Cal 18 (Mobley, Rakocevic 4). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Southern Cal 10. A_4,765 (10,258).

