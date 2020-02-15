Southern Cal 70, Washington St. 51

WASHINGTON ST. (14-12)

Elleby 7-18 6-8 22, Miller 1-4 3-4 6, Pollard 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 4-13 2-2 10, Cannon 2-4 0-0 4, Rapp 2-6 0-0 4, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0, Henson 0-4 0-2 0, Markovetskyy 0-1 0-0 0, Rodman 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-63 11-18 51.

SOUTHERN CAL (19-7)

Mobley 4-8 1-2 9, Rakocevic 3-11 0-0 6, E.Anderson 5-9 0-0 12, Mathews 3-7 1-3 7, Utomi 8-15 2-2 23, Weaver 4-5 1-3 11, Agbonkpolo 1-5 0-0 2, Adlesh 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, London 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 28-62 5-11 70.

Halftime_Southern Cal 30-21. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 4-28 (Elleby 2-8, Miller 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Cannon 0-1, Kunc 0-2, Pollard 0-2, Rapp 0-2, Williams 0-2, Henson 0-4), Southern Cal 9-18 (Utomi 5-10, E.Anderson 2-2, Weaver 2-2, Agbonkpolo 0-1, Mathews 0-1, Mobley 0-1, Rakocevic 0-1). Fouled Out_Rakocevic. Rebounds_Washington St. 37 (Elleby 13), Southern Cal 41 (Mobley 11). Assists_Washington St. 6 (Williams 3), Southern Cal 15 (E.Anderson 5). Total Fouls_Washington St. 16, Southern Cal 17. A_4,057 (10,258).

