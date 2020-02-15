Listen Live Sports

Southern Cal 72, No. 11 Oregon St. 66

February 15, 2020 1:28 am
 
OREGON ST. (19-6)

Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Pivec 6-12 4-4 16, Slocum 5-11 0-0 12, Tudor 2-5 5-5 11, Washington 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Thropay 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 2-7 0-2 6, Simmons 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 11-13 66

SOUTHERN CAL (13-11)

Overbeck 2-6 4-4 8, Pili 10-14 6-10 26, Caldwell 2-6 2-2 6, Miura 3-5 1-2 9, Rogers 2-9 0-0 5, Jackson 3-9 0-0 6, Jeune 4-7 1-1 12, White 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 14-19 72

Oregon St. 17 18 10 21 66
Southern Cal 15 17 19 21 72

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 7-19 (Pivec 0-1, Slocum 2-5, Tudor 2-5, Goodman 2-5, Simmons 1-3), Southern Cal 6-18 (Overbeck 0-1, Pili 0-2, Caldwell 0-1, Miura 2-4, Rogers 1-3, Jeune 3-6, White 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 12 (Pivec 6), Southern Cal 13 (Caldwell 5). Fouled Out_Oregon St. Pivec, Washington. Rebounds_Oregon St. 39 (Washington 4-6), Southern Cal 26 (Pili 4-13). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 21, Southern Cal 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_476.

