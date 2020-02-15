Listen Live Sports

Southern ends skid while continuing UAPB’s drought

February 15, 2020 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Skyler Baggs scored 19 points and Amel Kuljuhovic and Lamarcus Lee each scored 10 and Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-49 on Saturday.

Eleven different Jaguars entered the scoring column. Southern (10-15, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) owned a 40-26 rebound advantage and tallied 20 assists on 28-made baskets. The Jaguars ended a two-game skid but have won seven of their last nine.

The Jaguars only trailed for 13 seconds of the contest and were never threatened. Kuljuhovic’s layup with 5:52 before halftime made it 31-7. Southern led 37-15 at halftime.

Zavian Jackson led UAPB scoring 14 points in 13 minutes coming off the bench. The Golden Lions (3-21, 2-10) have lost nine straight, their longest skid of the year.

