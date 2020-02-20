Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Illinois stymie Evansville in 2nd half, win 70-53

February 20, 2020 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 19 points as Southern Illinois got past Evansville 70-53 on Thursday night. Eric McGill added 18 points for the Salukis, while Lance Jones chipped in 15.

Evansville scored a season-low 16 points in the second half.

K.J. Riley had 10 points for the Purple Aces (9-19, 0-15 Missouri Valley Conference), who have now lost 15 straight games. DeAndre Williams added seven rebounds.

The Salukis (16-12, 10-5) improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Southern Illinois defeated Evansville 64-60 on Feb. 5. Southern Illinois matches up against Northern Iowa on the road on Sunday. Evansville faces Indiana State at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up