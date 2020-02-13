Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Miss. 68, FAU 66

February 13, 2020 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAU (14-12)

Ingram 9-17 2-3 21, Zecevic 6-10 0-0 12, Blackshear 2-4 2-2 6, Maitre 2-4 0-0 6, Taylor 3-12 0-1 7, Forrest 3-8 0-0 7, Robertson 0-3 0-0 0, Silins 1-2 3-4 5, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Sebree 0-1 0-0 0, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 7-10 66.

SOUTHERN MISS. (8-18)

Harper-Baker 3-7 4-4 11, Konontsuk 3-10 3-4 10, Stevenson 6-9 4-8 16, Draine 7-15 0-0 16, Watson 4-13 0-0 9, Jacdonmi 1-1 4-6 6, Leslie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 15-22 68.

Halftime_FAU 33-31. 3-Point Goals_FAU 5-28 (Maitre 2-4, Forrest 1-5, Ingram 1-6, Taylor 1-7, Blackshear 0-1, Niang 0-1, Sebree 0-1, Silins 0-1, Robertson 0-2), Southern Miss. 5-19 (Draine 2-7, Harper-Baker 1-2, Konontsuk 1-5, Watson 1-5). Fouled Out_Zecevic, Silins, Konontsuk. Rebounds_FAU 28 (Ingram 8), Southern Miss. 39 (Draine 11). Assists_FAU 13 (Maitre, Taylor 5), Southern Miss. 13 (Harper-Baker 6). Total Fouls_FAU 18, Southern Miss. 11.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created