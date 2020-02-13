Southern Miss. 68, FAU 66

FAU (14-12)

Ingram 9-17 2-3 21, Zecevic 6-10 0-0 12, Blackshear 2-4 2-2 6, Maitre 2-4 0-0 6, Taylor 3-12 0-1 7, Forrest 3-8 0-0 7, Robertson 0-3 0-0 0, Silins 1-2 3-4 5, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Sebree 0-1 0-0 0, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 7-10 66.

SOUTHERN MISS. (8-18)

Harper-Baker 3-7 4-4 11, Konontsuk 3-10 3-4 10, Stevenson 6-9 4-8 16, Draine 7-15 0-0 16, Watson 4-13 0-0 9, Jacdonmi 1-1 4-6 6, Leslie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 15-22 68.

Halftime_FAU 33-31. 3-Point Goals_FAU 5-28 (Maitre 2-4, Forrest 1-5, Ingram 1-6, Taylor 1-7, Blackshear 0-1, Niang 0-1, Sebree 0-1, Silins 0-1, Robertson 0-2), Southern Miss. 5-19 (Draine 2-7, Harper-Baker 1-2, Konontsuk 1-5, Watson 1-5). Fouled Out_Zecevic, Silins, Konontsuk. Rebounds_FAU 28 (Ingram 8), Southern Miss. 39 (Draine 11). Assists_FAU 13 (Maitre, Taylor 5), Southern Miss. 13 (Harper-Baker 6). Total Fouls_FAU 18, Southern Miss. 11.

