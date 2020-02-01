Listen Live Sports

Southern Utah holds off late Idaho State rally to win, 80-75

February 1, 2020 11:29 pm
 
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan hit five straight free throws and dunked in the final 34 seconds as Southern Utah held off a late rally from Idaho State to earn an 80-75 victory on Saturday night.

Idaho State trailed by 18 points with just over eight minutes to play. Tarik Cool scored seven points in the final 1:04 and pulled the Bengals with in three at 78-75 before Jakolby Long hit two free throws with a second left to set the final margin.

Oluyitan finished with 23 points to lead the Thunderbirds (13-8, 6-4 Big Sky). Harrison Butler scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Maizen Fausett added 10 points and seven boards.

Malik Porter finished with 21 points for Idaho State (6-14, 3-8). Cool finished with 14 points and five assists.

Southern Utah hosts Northern Colorado Thursday. Idaho State hosts Northern Arizona Thursday.

