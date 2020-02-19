Southern Utah seeks revenge on N. Colorado

Southern Utah (14-11, 7-7) vs. Northern Colorado (17-8, 10-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado goes for the season sweep over Southern Utah after winning the previous matchup in Cedar City. The teams last played each other on Feb. 6, when the Bears outshot Southern Utah 47.1 percent to 41.7 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers en route to the eight-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 48 percent of Northern Colorado’s points this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southern Utah, Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III, Andre Adams and Dwayne Morgan have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Southern Utah scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Radebaugh has had his hand in 51 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Northern Colorado is 0-6 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 17-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bears are 9-0 when holding opponents to 41.7 percent or worse from the field, and 8-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Thunderbirds are 6-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 8-11 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

