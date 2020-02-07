Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sow scores 30, hits key buckets for UCSB in win over Hawaii

February 7, 2020 12:55 am
 
< a min read
      

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow scored a career-high 30 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated Hawaii 76-66 on Thursday night.

Hawaii led 54-53 after Justin Hemsley’s 3-pointer with 9:26 remaining in the second half. Sow answered with a 3-pointer to start a 13-2 run that put UCSB in control 66-56 with 5:15 to go. Hawaii drew within five once more but Sow hit a short jumper and a 3-pointer to put the Gauchos back up by 10 near the three-minute mark.

Max Heidegger had 13 points for UC Santa Barbara (15-8, 4-4 Big West Conference). Robinson Idehen added 11 points. Devearl Ramsey had seven rebounds. Sow hit 12 of 13 shots and grabbed six rebounds.

Hemsley had 13 points for the Rainbow Warriors (14-7, 5-2), whose four-game win streak ended. Dawson Carper added 11 points and Drew Buggs had eight assists.

Advertisement

Hawaii defeated UC Santa Barbara 70-63 on Jan. 18.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

UC Santa Barbara faces UC Irvine at home on Saturday. Hawaii plays at Cal Poly on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk