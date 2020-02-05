Listen Live Sports

Spain faces threat of another strike in women’s soccer

February 5, 2020 2:57 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Women’s soccer in Spain could face a second strike in less than three months after players said they will take action if a collective agreement is not formalized by Thursday.

Players said they will “take measures” if they don’t get a “satisfactory answer” regarding the delay to formalize the agreement.

The women went on strike for a round of matches in November over wages and working hours. They reached a deal for the collective agreement in December, but the agreement is yet to be made official.

The delay was mostly related to unresolved details concerning television rights.

“The players have been patient,” Spain’s players’ association said in a statement on Wednesday. “But without a deal … they are being harmed.”

Women’s soccer has grown rapidly in Spain since the 2015 World Cup, when the country made its first appearance in the showcase tournament. Calls for greater equality for men and women in the sport have increased significantly since then.

___

