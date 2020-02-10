Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Spal fires Semplici, who brought club up from Serie C to A

February 10, 2020 6:12 am
 
< a min read
      

FERRARA, Italy (AP) — Leonardo Semplici, the coach who in five years led Spal up from the third division to Serie A, was fired by the Ferrara-based club Monday.

The move comes with Spal in last place in the top division and having conceded 10 goals over its last three matches — all losses.

“The club thanks coach Semplici and his staff for the job they did and the results obtained over these years — results that permitted the club to realize big goals and bring Spal back to Serie A after 49 years,” a club statement said.

Spal finished 17th and 13th in Serie A the past two seasons, respectively.

Advertisement

Luigi Di Biagio, the former midfielder for Italy’s national team who recently coached the country’s under-21 squad, was reportedly the leading candidate to replace Semplici.

It’s the 12th coaching change in the 20-team Italian league this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority