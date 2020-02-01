SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|31
|24
|4
|0
|3
|51
|115
|72
|Fayetteville
|31
|22
|3
|4
|2
|50
|120
|84
|Huntsville
|34
|20
|11
|1
|2
|43
|102
|90
|Pensacola
|31
|18
|6
|4
|3
|43
|89
|72
|Knoxville
|36
|19
|14
|2
|1
|41
|128
|120
|Evansville
|34
|17
|12
|2
|3
|39
|110
|115
|Birmingham
|32
|12
|15
|3
|2
|29
|87
|106
|Roanoke
|33
|12
|16
|4
|1
|29
|81
|108
|Quad City
|32
|11
|15
|5
|1
|28
|90
|107
|Macon
|34
|9
|20
|4
|1
|23
|77
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 1, Pensacola 0
Huntsville 4, Macon 2
Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3
Peoria 5, Quad City 3
Evansville 4, Birmingham 1
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 4 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.