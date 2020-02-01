Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 1, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 31 24 4 0 3 51 115 72
Fayetteville 31 22 3 4 2 50 120 84
Huntsville 34 20 11 1 2 43 102 90
Pensacola 31 18 6 4 3 43 89 72
Knoxville 36 19 14 2 1 41 128 120
Evansville 34 17 12 2 3 39 110 115
Birmingham 32 12 15 3 2 29 87 106
Roanoke 33 12 16 4 1 29 81 108
Quad City 32 11 15 5 1 28 90 107
Macon 34 9 20 4 1 23 77 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 4, Macon 2

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3

Peoria 5, Quad City 3

Evansville 4, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

