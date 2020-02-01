Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 1, 2020 11:03 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 31 24 4 0 3 51 115 72
Fayetteville 32 22 3 5 2 51 122 87
Huntsville 35 21 11 1 2 45 105 92
Pensacola 32 19 6 4 3 45 92 73
Knoxville 37 19 15 2 1 41 130 126
Evansville 35 18 12 2 3 41 116 119
Birmingham 33 12 16 3 2 29 91 112
Roanoke 34 12 17 4 1 29 82 111
Quad City 32 11 15 5 1 28 90 107
Macon 35 10 20 4 1 25 83 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 4, Macon 2

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3

Peoria 5, Quad City 3

Evansville 4, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Fayetteville 2, OT

Macon 6, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 1

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville 6, Birmingham 4

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

