Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 5, 2020 10:03 am
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 32 25 4 0 3 53 117 73
Fayetteville 32 22 3 5 2 51 122 87
Huntsville 35 21 11 1 2 45 105 92
Pensacola 32 19 6 4 3 45 92 73
Knoxville 37 19 15 2 1 41 130 126
Evansville 35 18 12 2 3 41 116 119
Birmingham 33 12 16 3 2 29 91 112
Roanoke 34 12 17 4 1 29 82 111
Quad City 33 11 16 5 1 28 91 109
Macon 35 10 20 4 1 25 83 127

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union