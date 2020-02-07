SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|32
|25
|4
|0
|3
|53
|117
|73
|Fayetteville
|32
|22
|3
|5
|2
|51
|122
|87
|Huntsville
|35
|21
|11
|1
|2
|45
|105
|92
|Pensacola
|32
|19
|6
|4
|3
|45
|92
|73
|Knoxville
|37
|19
|15
|2
|1
|41
|130
|126
|Evansville
|35
|18
|12
|2
|3
|41
|116
|119
|Birmingham
|33
|12
|16
|3
|2
|29
|91
|112
|Roanoke
|34
|12
|17
|4
|1
|29
|82
|111
|Quad City
|33
|11
|16
|5
|1
|28
|91
|109
|Macon
|35
|10
|20
|4
|1
|25
|83
|127
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 3:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
