Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 7, 2020 11:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 33 25 5 0 3 53 117 75
Fayetteville 33 23 3 5 2 53 127 88
Huntsville 36 22 11 1 2 47 108 94
Pensacola 32 19 6 4 3 45 92 73
Knoxville 38 20 15 2 1 43 133 127
Evansville 36 19 12 2 3 43 118 119
Birmingham 34 12 17 3 2 29 92 117
Roanoke 35 12 18 4 1 29 83 114
Quad City 33 11 16 5 1 28 91 109
Macon 36 10 20 5 1 26 85 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Birmingham 1

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 1

Advertisement

Huntsville 3, Macon 2, OT

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Evansville 2, Peoria 0

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 4 p.m.

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk