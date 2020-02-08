SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|25
|5
|0
|3
|53
|117
|75
|Fayetteville
|33
|23
|3
|5
|2
|53
|127
|88
|Huntsville
|36
|22
|11
|1
|2
|47
|108
|94
|Pensacola
|33
|19
|7
|4
|3
|45
|94
|76
|Knoxville
|38
|20
|15
|2
|1
|43
|133
|127
|Evansville
|36
|19
|12
|2
|3
|43
|118
|119
|Quad City
|34
|12
|16
|5
|1
|30
|94
|111
|Birmingham
|34
|12
|17
|3
|2
|29
|92
|117
|Roanoke
|35
|12
|18
|4
|1
|29
|83
|114
|Macon
|36
|10
|20
|5
|1
|26
|85
|130
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 5, Birmingham 1
Knoxville 3, Roanoke 1
Huntsville 3, Macon 2, OT
Evansville 2, Peoria 0
Quad City 3, Pensacola 2
Evansville at Huntsville, 4 p.m.
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 3:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
