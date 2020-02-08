Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 8, 2020 8:48 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 33 25 5 0 3 53 117 75
Fayetteville 34 23 4 5 2 53 129 91
Huntsville 37 22 12 1 2 47 111 98
Evansville 37 20 12 2 3 45 122 122
Pensacola 33 19 7 4 3 45 94 76
Knoxville 38 20 15 2 1 43 133 127
Birmingham 35 13 17 3 2 31 95 119
Quad City 34 12 16 5 1 30 94 111
Roanoke 35 12 18 4 1 29 83 114
Macon 36 10 20 5 1 26 85 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Birmingham 1

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 3, Macon 2, OT

Evansville 2, Peoria 0

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 4, Huntsville 3

Birmingham 3, Fayetteville 2

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

