Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 8, 2020 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 34 25 6 0 3 53 119 80
Fayetteville 34 23 4 5 2 53 129 91
Huntsville 37 22 12 1 2 47 111 98
Knoxville 39 21 15 2 1 45 138 129
Evansville 37 20 12 2 3 45 122 122
Pensacola 33 19 7 4 3 45 94 76
Birmingham 35 13 17 3 2 31 95 119
Quad City 34 12 16 5 1 30 94 111
Roanoke 36 12 19 4 1 29 86 118
Macon 37 11 20 5 1 28 89 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Birmingham 1

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 3, Macon 2, OT

Advertisement

Evansville 2, Peoria 0

Quad City 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 4, Huntsville 3

Birmingham 3, Fayetteville 2

Macon 4, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 5, Peoria 2

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Peoria at Knoxville, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin