SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|34
|25
|6
|0
|3
|53
|119
|80
|Fayetteville
|34
|23
|4
|5
|2
|53
|129
|91
|Huntsville
|37
|22
|12
|1
|2
|47
|111
|98
|Knoxville
|39
|21
|15
|2
|1
|45
|138
|129
|Evansville
|37
|20
|12
|2
|3
|45
|122
|122
|Pensacola
|34
|19
|8
|4
|3
|45
|95
|78
|Quad City
|35
|13
|16
|5
|1
|32
|96
|112
|Birmingham
|35
|13
|17
|3
|2
|31
|95
|119
|Roanoke
|36
|12
|19
|4
|1
|29
|86
|118
|Macon
|37
|11
|20
|5
|1
|28
|89
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Evansville 4, Huntsville 3
Birmingham 3, Fayetteville 2
Macon 4, Roanoke 3
Knoxville 5, Peoria 2
Quad City 2, Pensacola 1
Macon at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 3:05 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
