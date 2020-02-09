Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 9, 2020 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 35 26 6 0 3 55 122 82
Fayetteville 35 24 4 5 2 55 133 92
Huntsville 37 22 12 1 2 47 111 98
Knoxville 40 21 15 3 1 46 140 132
Pensacola 35 19 8 5 3 46 96 80
Evansville 37 20 12 2 3 45 122 122
Quad City 36 14 16 5 1 34 98 113
Birmingham 35 13 17 3 2 31 95 119
Roanoke 36 12 19 4 1 29 86 118
Macon 38 11 21 5 1 28 90 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 4, Huntsville 3

Birmingham 3, Fayetteville 2

Macon 4, Roanoke 3

Advertisement

Knoxville 5, Peoria 2

Quad City 2, Pensacola 1

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Peoria 3, Knoxville 2, OT

Quad City 2, Pensacola 1, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority