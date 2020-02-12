SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|35
|26
|6
|0
|3
|55
|122
|82
|Fayetteville
|35
|24
|4
|5
|2
|55
|133
|92
|Knoxville
|41
|22
|15
|3
|1
|48
|146
|137
|Huntsville
|37
|22
|12
|1
|2
|47
|111
|98
|Pensacola
|35
|19
|8
|5
|3
|46
|96
|80
|Evansville
|37
|20
|12
|2
|3
|45
|122
|122
|Quad City
|36
|14
|16
|5
|1
|34
|98
|113
|Birmingham
|36
|13
|17
|4
|2
|32
|100
|125
|Roanoke
|36
|12
|19
|4
|1
|29
|86
|118
|Macon
|38
|11
|21
|5
|1
|28
|90
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Knoxville 6, Birmingham 5, OT
No games scheduled
Evansville at Peoria, 7:45 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
