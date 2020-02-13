Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 13, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 35 26 6 0 3 55 122 82
Fayetteville 35 24 4 5 2 55 133 92
Knoxville 41 22 15 3 1 48 146 137
Huntsville 37 22 12 1 2 47 111 98
Pensacola 35 19 8 5 3 46 96 80
Evansville 37 20 12 2 3 45 122 122
Quad City 36 14 16 5 1 34 98 113
Birmingham 36 13 17 4 2 32 100 125
Roanoke 36 12 19 4 1 29 86 118
Macon 38 11 21 5 1 28 90 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

