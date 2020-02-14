Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 14, 2020
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 36 25 4 5 2 57 137 94
Peoria 36 26 6 0 4 56 124 85
Knoxville 42 23 15 3 1 50 151 139
Huntsville 37 22 12 1 2 47 111 98
Evansville 38 21 12 2 3 47 125 124
Pensacola 35 19 8 5 3 46 96 80
Quad City 37 14 17 5 1 34 100 117
Birmingham 36 13 17 4 2 32 100 125
Roanoke 37 12 20 4 1 29 88 123
Macon 38 11 21 5 1 28 90 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Evansville 3, Peoria 2, SO

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

